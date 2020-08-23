Hamilton Capital LLC Has $586,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.85. 2,062,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $341.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

