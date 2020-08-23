Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $18.74 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00012058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $18.74 million and $957,322.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,686.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.03368588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.02437598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00519828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00778795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00694420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00057952 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015836 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,298,558 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

