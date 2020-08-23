HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 7,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,531. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $678.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HealthStream by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HealthStream by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

