HeartBout (HB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,109.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $88,451.03 and $1,109.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.39 or 0.05475394 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

