Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.13. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Herc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

