Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 39.28%.
Shares of HMLP opened at $10.35 on Friday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $344.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.
About Hoegh LNG Partners
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.
