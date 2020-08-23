Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 39.28%.

Shares of HMLP opened at $10.35 on Friday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $344.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Danske cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

