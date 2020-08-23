HOLD Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, HOLD has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $210,210.74 and approximately $14.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

