Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.23. 5,524,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.22. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $304.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

