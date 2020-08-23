Honest (HNST) Market Cap Reaches $795,515.68

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $795,515.68 and approximately $11,001.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.01670062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00187075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00154526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

