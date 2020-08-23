Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of HRZN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. 155,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,336. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $116,900.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth $84,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $86,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

