Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 1,357,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 211,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 521,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

