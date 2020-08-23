Humaniq (HMQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105,547.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $105,547.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00129436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.01674638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00187744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00155998 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

