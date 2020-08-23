IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,445,000 after acquiring an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,744,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.37. 897,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $203.25. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

