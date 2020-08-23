Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ICLK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.64. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.02 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

