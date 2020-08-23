Incent Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Incent has a market cap of $2.42 million and $117.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.01670062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00187075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00154526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

