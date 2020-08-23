INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 208,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.01. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

