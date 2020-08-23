Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Up 50.3% Over Last Week

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 88.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

