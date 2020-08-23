Ink Trading Up 10.6% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $688,302.99 and $111,608.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00128664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01679805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00156273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

