INLOCK (ILK) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $3.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INLOCK has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.05483311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

INLOCK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,609,953 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

