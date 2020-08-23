Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Up 29.7% in July

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 29,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 9,967,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,372,916. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 992,487 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,576,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,113,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

