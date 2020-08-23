Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 15,854 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 104,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 129,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,551,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

