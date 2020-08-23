Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 45,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.14. 2,488,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $297.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

