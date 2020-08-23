Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.87. 34,240,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,214,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $282.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

