Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $137.44. 5,706,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

