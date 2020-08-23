Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 180.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

