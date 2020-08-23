Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $659.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $693.88. 529,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,496. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.72. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,069 shares of company stock worth $31,010,853 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,294,473,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,644,000 after buying an additional 322,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

