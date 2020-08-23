Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

J has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $88.82. 515,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,849. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

