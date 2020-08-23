Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $24.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

JNPR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,907. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

