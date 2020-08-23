Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Up 12.3% in July

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kandi Technologies Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. 3,245,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,344,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 2.68.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

