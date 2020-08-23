KickCoin (KICK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.34 or 0.05530840 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

