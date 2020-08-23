Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.08. 121,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.19. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$23.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

