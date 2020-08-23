Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,696.10

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $31,696.10 and $385.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00476125 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020435 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011555 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002877 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001192 BTC.

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

