KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 12,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.76. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

