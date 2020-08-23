Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
KRUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
