Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KRUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

