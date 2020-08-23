KZ Cash (KZC) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $7,151.83 and approximately $17.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007245 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

