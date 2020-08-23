Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $379.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.84.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.44. 2,551,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.86. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

