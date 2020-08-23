Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

INFR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period.

