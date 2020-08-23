Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives $110.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. 213,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

