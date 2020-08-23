Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00013852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $246,939.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00520444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.