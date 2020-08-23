Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 473,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LQMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 8,893,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.18.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

