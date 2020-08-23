Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.