Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.57. 995,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

