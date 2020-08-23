Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $337.10. 2,680,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.38 and its 200 day moving average is $292.17. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

