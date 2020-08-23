Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.7% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.4% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 355.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.31. 3,913,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

