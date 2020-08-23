Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.60. 157,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $447.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.45, for a total transaction of $1,982,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,065,425. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

