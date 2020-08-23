Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,885. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

