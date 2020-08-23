Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,033,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,501,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,800,000 after buying an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $196.79. 6,085,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,896. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.