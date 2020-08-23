Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.85. 2,062,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $341.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

