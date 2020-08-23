Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 845 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.01. 15,382,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average is $211.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.