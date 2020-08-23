Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,504,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.56 and a 200-day moving average of $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.